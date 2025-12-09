Judy Murray explains why PE is as important as maths
- Tennis coach Judy Murray has called for physical education to be prioritised in all Scottish schools, advocating for a minimum of 40 minutes of daily exercise for youngsters.
- Murray emphasised that 'physical literacy is just as important as numerical and alphabetical literacy' and that sport develops crucial life skills like leadership, resilience, and communication.
- She announced the expansion of her 'Learn to Lead' scheme, which empowers young girls to become sporting leaders by helping them establish and manage school clubs.
- Thanks to investment from Sky, the 'Learn to Lead' programme will now be available in 50 additional schools across Scotland.
- A recent Sky report highlighted that girls aged 11-18 miss 280 million hours of sport annually compared to boys, and that childhood sport participation is a strong indicator of future success.