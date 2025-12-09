Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judy Murray explains why PE is as important as maths

Judy Murray admits she didn’t enjoy last five years of son Andy’s tennis career
  • Tennis coach Judy Murray has called for physical education to be prioritised in all Scottish schools, advocating for a minimum of 40 minutes of daily exercise for youngsters.
  • Murray emphasised that 'physical literacy is just as important as numerical and alphabetical literacy' and that sport develops crucial life skills like leadership, resilience, and communication.
  • She announced the expansion of her 'Learn to Lead' scheme, which empowers young girls to become sporting leaders by helping them establish and manage school clubs.
  • Thanks to investment from Sky, the 'Learn to Lead' programme will now be available in 50 additional schools across Scotland.
  • A recent Sky report highlighted that girls aged 11-18 miss 280 million hours of sport annually compared to boys, and that childhood sport participation is a strong indicator of future success.
