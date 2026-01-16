Much-loved American sweets sold in UK urgently recalled over cancer risk
- Several popular American Jolly Rancher sweets have been urgently recalled from UK shelves due to the presence of mineral oil, which is not permitted in food.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert, stating that mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH) can cause DNA damage and potentially increase cancer risk with sustained consumption.
- MOAH is identified as a known carcinogen, and while there is no immediate concern, regular exposure over time poses a food safety risk.
- Although The Hershey Company ceased supplying the UK market in 2024, these products continue to be imported, leading the FSA to advise businesses to stop sales and recall affected items.
- Consumers are urged to dispose of any recalled Jolly Rancher products and notify local authorities, with particular concern for children who might consume large quantities.