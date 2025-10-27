Cooking tips from 100-year-old sushi master
- Japanese sushi legend Jiro Ono recently celebrated his 100th birthday, continuing to work and stating he plans to keep going for about five more years.
- Ono was the world's oldest head chef to hold three Michelin stars for over a decade, with his acclaimed restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo.
- He attributes his longevity and health to his commitment to work, famously stating, "I believe the best medicine is to work."
- His artistry has seen him serve global dignitaries, including Barack Obama, and he was the subject of the 2012 award-winning film "Jiro Dreams of Sushi."
- Despite his restaurant being dropped from the Michelin guide in 2020 due to its reservation policy, Ono remains devoted to his craft, aiming to live to 114.