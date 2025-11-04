Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The vital facts behind Jesse Eisenberg’s altruistic kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg is ‘so excited’ to donate his kidney to a stranger in six weeks
  • Hollywood actor and director Jesse Eisenberg is preparing to make an altruistic living kidney donation to a stranger in mid-December.
  • Altruistic living donation, where an individual gives an organ to someone they do not know, is a vital contribution to the UK's transplant programme.
  • In 2024/25, 60 individuals in the UK chose to donate a kidney to a stranger, with an additional 125 transplants facilitated by the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme.
  • NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) considers these non-directed altruistic donations as "game-changers" for the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme, enabling complex donor chains.
  • Lisa Burnapp, NHSBT's associate medical director, highlighted that these donors are crucial for the 6,650 people awaiting a kidney transplant in the UK, as they can trigger chains benefiting multiple patients.
