Ice cream sold nationwide recalled over allergen risk
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has voluntarily recalled one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars.
- The recall is due to the undeclared presence of wheat and soy, which poses a serious health risk to individuals with allergies or severe sensitivities.
- The allergens were inadvertently introduced during manufacturing when a crunch topping from a different product was mixed into this specific batch.
- The affected ice cream bars were distributed to grocery stores nationwide and can be identified by batch code 25-210 on the carton.
- No illnesses have been reported to date, and customers can return the recalled product for a full refund or contact Jeni’s with any concerns.