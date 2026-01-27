Jennifer Lopez glows as she shares her beauty regime before she hits the gym
- Jennifer Lopez shared her pre-workout beauty regime on Instagram, detailing her skincare and gentle makeup application.
- The 56-year-old singer also provided anti-aging advice as part of her beauty rituals.
- She posted the full routine on Monday, 26 January, to her 263 million followers.
- Lopez captioned the post with 'Happy era energy', showcasing her beauty secrets.
- Fans praised the 'Jenny From The Block' singer in the comments, calling her 'radiant' and a 'true beauty'.