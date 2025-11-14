Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor postponed rare cancer surgery to make West End debut

Jarryd has previously starred in Rocky Horror, Cats and West Side Story
Jarryd has previously starred in Rocky Horror, Cats and West Side Story (Collect/PA Real Life)
  • Theatre actor Jarryd Nurden, originally from South Africa, returned to the West End stage just six months after undergoing surgery for a rare lung cancer.
  • Nurden was diagnosed with primary malignant neuroendocrine neoplasm of the lung in January 2023, the same day he secured his first major West End role in We Will Rock You.
  • He underwent a lobectomy in October 2023 to remove the entire lower lobe of his left lung, following earlier investigations and confirmation of the cancerous tumour.
  • Despite a challenging recovery that included complications and a second open surgery, he accepted a role in the international tour of the musical Chicago.
  • Nurden made his return to performing in 'Chicago' in September, just three months after his last operation, expressing immense gratitude and a new appreciation for life.
