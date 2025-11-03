Warning over poisonous plant that foragers often think is food
- Jane Perrone's book, "The Atlas Of Deadly Plants", explores the historical and contemporary dangers of poisonous plants, many of which can be found across the UK.
- Historically, plants like hemlock water dropwort were used for ritualistic killings, causing severe facial muscle spasms known as 'risus sardonicus', convulsions, organ failure and death.
- Many toxic plants are frequently mistaken for edible species; for instance, members of the carrot family resemble wild celery, and 'lords-and-ladies' (Arum maculatum) is often confused with wild garlic.
- The yew tree is entirely poisonous, with its seeds containing taxine alkaloids that can cause the heart to malfunction, and plant poisoning symptoms often have a delayed onset, making diagnosis challenging.
- Experts emphasise the critical need for education and absolute certainty when foraging, as misidentification can lead to severe illness or death, and advise parents to teach children not to eat unknown plants.