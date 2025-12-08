Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James Acaster destroys Saturday Kitchen set in chaotic live TV appearance

James Acaster destroys Saturday Kitchen set in chaotic live TV appearance
  • Comedian James Acaster caused a stir on BBC's Saturday Kitchen by attacking Christmas decorations.
  • Acaster's outburst occurred after his panettone tiramisu dish lost to fellow host Ed Gamble's tapas in a viewer vote.
  • During the incident, Acaster punched a polar bear figurine, flipped a wreath, and attacked the Christmas tree.
  • The comedian's actions prompted laughter from the studio.
  • Social media users on X widely hailed the moment as the 'TV moment of the year'.
In full

