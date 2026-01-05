Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ITV daytime show axes live audience to dismay of fans

Loose Women returns with no studio audience
  • Loose Women broadcast its first show of 2026 without a live studio audience, marking a significant change for the programme.
  • This alteration is part of a major shakeup at ITV, which also saw Lorraine's timeslot halved.
  • The absence of in-person attendees, who traditionally provided applause, laughter, and interaction, was immediately noticeable.
  • The show's annual output has been reduced to 30 weeks as part of these network-wide changes.
  • Fans reacted negatively on social media, with many stating the lack of an audience made the show feel "flat" and "ruined the atmosphere".
In full

