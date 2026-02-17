Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

International review challenges the benefits of intermittent fasting

Dr Karan Rajan on the truth behind the intermittent fasting trend
  • An international review by the Cochrane Collaboration found intermittent fasting to be no more effective for weight loss in overweight or obese adults than traditional dietary advice.
  • The analysis of 22 studies, involving 1,995 participants, also concluded that intermittent fasting offers no significant advantage over doing nothing for weight loss.
  • While some intermittent fasting methods, like alternate-day fasting, showed more weight loss than time-restricted eating, the overall efficacy for weight loss was comparable to other interventions.
  • The review acknowledged that intermittent fasting could still be a viable option for some and may offer other health benefits, such as improved blood pressure and metabolic health.
  • Experts advise that any weight loss strategy should suit individual preferences, and consulting a healthcare professional before starting a new diet is recommended.
