Drug used by millions just got cheaper as state starts selling its own version
- California has launched its own brand of affordable insulin, becoming the first US state to do so.
- The CalRx brand insulin pens, made by nonprofit generic drug manufacturer Civica Rx, will be sold at a maximum price of $11 per pen, or $55 per five-pack of 3 mL pens.
- The CalRx insulin glargine pens are interchangeable with Lantus, ensuring seamless substitution for patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said.
- The initiative aims to combat high prescription drug prices and increase access to essential medication.
- CalRx already offers naloxone, the medication that reverses opioid overdoses, at a reduced price of $22.50 per twin-pack.