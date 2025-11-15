Study links instant noodles to heart disease and diabetes risk
- Instant noodles are a cheap, quick, and comforting meal, popular due to rising food costs and their cultural significance for many.
- A standard packet is high in sodium (600–1,500mg per serving), low in fibre, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals.
- Frequent consumption (more than twice a week) has been linked in a study to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, heart disease, and diabetes, particularly in women.
- High sodium intake can strain the heart and kidneys, while low fibre diets are associated with poor gut health and increased risk of type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.
- To make instant noodles part of a balanced diet, it is recommended to add vegetables, protein sources like eggs or tofu, and healthy fats, rather than consuming them as a daily staple.