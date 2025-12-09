Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The change In-N-Out is making at restaurants to halt annoying trend

Restaurants are being mobbed by rowdy teens, according to reports
Restaurants are being mobbed by rowdy teens, according to reports (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • In-N-Out Burger employees have reportedly stopped using the number "67" to announce customer orders.
  • The West Coast burger chain is said to have removed both "67" and "69" entirely from its ordering system, a change confirmed by a Los Angeles employee about a month ago.
  • The decision was made due to a viral "6-7" slang trend, popular among Gen Alpha, which originated from rapper Skrilla's song "Doot Doot (6 7)".
  • The trend led to teenagers causing commotions and cheering in restaurants when the number "67" was called out, as depicted in viral TikTok videos.
  • The "6-7" phrase has also become a significant distraction in classrooms, with some teachers implementing consequences for students who use the term.
