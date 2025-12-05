Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The vital organ behind a good night’s sleep

Well Enough episode 3: Gut health
  • Restorative sleep originates in the gut, not solely the brain, with the gut microbiome significantly influencing sleep quality, mood, and overall wellbeing.
  • The gut and brain communicate via the gut-brain axis, where gut microbes produce neurotransmitters and metabolites that influence sleep-related hormones.
  • An imbalanced gut microbiome, known as dysbiosis, disrupts these chemical signals, leading to poor sleep, while a healthy gut supports stable production of sleep-related hormones.
  • Inflammation, often caused by an unhealthy gut or poor diet, interferes with sleep regulation by affecting brain regions that control alertness and rest, and by increasing stress hormones like cortisol.
  • Improving gut health through dietary changes (prebiotics, probiotics, reduced sugar), consistent meal times, stress management, and hydration can lead to a more stable gut environment and, consequently, deeper, more restorative sleep.
