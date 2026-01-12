Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why teaching someone ‘how to save’ often fails

The Conversation Original report by Dominik Piehlmaier
  • Traditional financial education, which often focuses on teaching facts and formulas, frequently fails to translate into effective financial habits.
  • New research indicates that a more abstract and flexible learning approach, enabling individuals to apply principles in unfamiliar situations, is more effective than rigid instruction.
  • An experiment with undergraduate students demonstrated that those who engaged in hands-on, strategic thinking challenges were significantly more likely to adopt positive financial behaviours.
  • This flexible learning method helps individuals develop mental models that allow them to navigate unexpected financial scenarios and make informed trade-offs.
  • The study concludes that teaching people how to think about finances, rather than simply what to think, is crucial for fostering adaptable and effective financial decision-making.
