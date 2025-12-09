Here’s how much it will cost to live on a luxury cruise ship
- Villa Vie Residences has announced a new luxury ship, codenamed Project Lumina, which will allow passengers to live at sea permanently.
- Fares for the new vessel will begin at $539,999 (£405,300) for an ocean view cabin, increasing to $899,999 (£675,500) for balcony suites.
- The ship will offer fully-owned private residences and premium amenities, mirroring the concept of the company's existing Odyssey cruise ship.
- Chris Cox, formerly involved with the Crescent Seas residential ship, has been appointed president to lead the acquisition, design, and launch of this new luxury vessel.
- Further details, including the ship's official name, design specifics, and inaugural deployment, are scheduled to be revealed at a later date.