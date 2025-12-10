Warning issued over in-store behavior this holiday shopping season
- Retail workers typically endure a demanding and often demoralizing holiday shopping season due to increased customer traffic and stress.
- Despite an expected increase in shopper spending this year, companies signaled they were mulling reducing seasonal staff, potentially intensifying pressure on existing workers.
- Etiquette experts have warned that customers, often frazzled, tend to forget retail employees are individuals, leading to poor treatment.
- To lessen stress and frustration in stores, consultants advise shoppers to plan ahead, visit stores during off-peak hours, and engage with staff courteously to mitigate stressful situations.
- The industry has even invested in new training programs to prepare workers for tense encounters, but shoppers can do their part by making friendly eye contact with workers, offering a greeting, and being prepared.