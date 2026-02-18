Beloved anchor to keep filling in for Savannah Guthrie on Today show
- Hoda Kotb is currently filling in for Savannah Guthrie on the Today show and will continue to as long as the urgent search for her mother continues.
- Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since Jan. 31, from her home near Tucson, Arizona.
- Authorities are actively investigating, with recent developments including DNA from a glove found outside Nancy's home not matching any profiles in the FBI's national database.
- Savannah normally hosts the morning talk show alongside Craig Melvin, but has not been on air since the beginning of February following the disappearance of her mother.
- The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to a resolution in the case, with authorities also investigating a specific backpack sold exclusively at Walmart.
