Mom blasts ‘absurd’ $150 HOA fine after she was blocked from following rule
- A single mom in Arizona says she was fined $150 by her homeowner’s association after a paper bag from a takeout order blew into the street.
- She said she walked outside to find the community dumpster already full, so she left the bag next to the bin.
- “I’m a very clean person, and I respect the rules,” she told KTVK. “I’m not one to just blatantly throw trash around, so yes, it was so full that even that brown paper bag couldn’t fit into it at that time.”
- Her HOA apparently found the bag of trash, looked inside and saw a receipt with her name on it, and fined her $150. She described the fine as “absurd” and noted the HOA's dumpsters are only emptied twice a week.
- The HOA justified the fine as a deterrent for future violations and to cover enforcement costs, and the homeowner said a property manager told her to keep her trash in her home if the dumpsters are full.