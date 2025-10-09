The ‘alarming’ new trend causing sharp rise in HIV cases
- A dangerous practice called "bluetoothing" or "flashblood", where drug users inject the blood of others for a secondary high, is contributing to a surge in HIV cases.
- This cheap method has become prevalent among drug users in poverty-stricken areas of Africa, including South Africa and Tanzania, and the Pacific islands, such as Fiji.
- The UN has linked the practice to a nearly tenfold rise in HIV infections in Fiji between 2014 and 2024, with warnings of over 3,000 new cases by the end of 2025.
- Research in South Africa indicates that almost two in five injecting drug users engage in bluetoothing, often in regions with limited access to needle exchanges and where users struggle to afford HIV treatment.
- Experts describe the trend as "extremely alarming" and advocate for routine screening of drug users and reduced stigma to enhance harm reduction services and combat the spread of HIV.