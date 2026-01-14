What are intractable hiccups? The rare, often debilitating condition
- Hiccups are involuntary spasms of the diaphragm, typically harmless and short-lived, caused by factors such as an overfull stomach, alcohol, or emotional states.
- Hiccups lasting over 48 hours are classified as persistent, and those continuing for more than a month as “intractable hiccups”, a rare and often debilitating condition more common in men over 50.
- Common remedies often involve altering breathing patterns or carbon dioxide levels, while medical treatments for persistent cases include medications like baclofen and metoclopramide, or procedures such as phrenic nerve blocks.
- Brazil's jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro experienced persistent hiccups, which can be triggered by certain medications like corticosteroids, benzodiazepines, or antipsychotics, or by previous abdominal surgery.
- Intractable hiccups can sometimes be an early symptom of serious underlying conditions, including certain cancers or brain damage, and should be medically assessed if they persist without an obvious cause.