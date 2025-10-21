Famous Hermes bag up for sale at auction
- A Birkin bag formerly owned by the late actress Jane Birkin is expected to fetch between £179,000 and £328,000 at an upcoming auction.
- This specific item, known as Le Birkin Voyageur, was Birkin's everyday bag from 2003 to 2007 and contains a message penned inside by the actress.
- The bag will be auctioned live in Abu Dhabi on 5 December as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week.
- This sale follows the record-breaking £7.4 million achieved by Birkin's original Hermès Birkin in July, which became the most valuable handbag ever sold.
- Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, Morgane Halimi, highlighted the bag's historical significance and its intimate connection to the cultural icon.