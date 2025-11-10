Yes, people can be intolerant to fruits and vegetables
- Hereditary fructose intolerance (HFI) is a rare genetic condition, affecting approximately one in 10,000 people, where the body cannot properly process fructose due to a lack of the enzyme aldolase B.
- Unlike a food allergy or sensitivity, HFI is a genetic disorder that causes fructose to build up in the liver, kidneys, and intestines, leading to serious health issues such as seizures, coma, and potentially fatal liver and kidney failure.
- Fructose is present in various foods, including fruit, vegetables, honey, and processed items, with sucrose and sorbitol also containing or converting to fructose, all of which must be avoided by those with HFI.
- Symptoms in babies and young children include vomiting, unusual sleepiness, and food refusal, while adults may experience chronic stomach pain, fatigue, and unexplained low blood glucose, often leading to delayed diagnosis.
- There is no cure for HFI, but it is managed through strict lifelong avoidance of fructose, sucrose, and sorbitol, necessitating careful label reading and increased public and medical awareness for earlier detection and support.