Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New Hep B vaccine guidelines issued for babies as decades-old advice is scrapped

The U.S. government previously advised for decades that all babies be vaccinated against the liver infection right after birth
The U.S. government previously advised for decades that all babies be vaccinated against the liver infection right after birth (Joe Giddens/PA)
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s federal vaccine advisory committee has voted to alter the long-standing recommendation for all U.S. babies to receive the hepatitis B vaccine at birth.
  • The committee now recommends the birth dose only for babies whose mothers test positive for hepatitis B or whose infection status is unknown.
  • For other infants, the decision regarding a birth dose will be left to parents and their doctors, with vaccinations advised from two months of age if not given at birth.
  • Medical and doctors' groups expressed alarm prior to the vote, suggesting the concerns were speculative and the decision could lead to an increase in childhood infections.
  • The acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make the final decision on whether to accept the committee's new recommendation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in