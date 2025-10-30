How a mug of hot cocoa could benefit heart health
- Prolonged sedentary behaviour, such as sitting for extended periods, can negatively affect heart health by reducing blood flow to the arteries.
- A study conducted by the University of Birmingham revealed that consuming cocoa rich in flavanols can help protect arteries from the adverse effects of prolonged sitting.
- Forty healthy young men participated in the study, with those who drank high-flavanol cocoa showing no drop in artery function after two hours of sitting, unlike the group given low-flavanol cocoa.
- Flavanols are natural compounds linked to better heart health and are found not only in cocoa but also in other common foods such as tea, berries, apples, plums, and nuts.
- Experts recommend incorporating high-flavanol foods and drinks into one's diet as a straightforward method to lessen the vascular impact of physical inactivity.