How a mug of hot cocoa could benefit heart health

  • Prolonged sedentary behaviour, such as sitting for extended periods, can negatively affect heart health by reducing blood flow to the arteries.
  • A study conducted by the University of Birmingham revealed that consuming cocoa rich in flavanols can help protect arteries from the adverse effects of prolonged sitting.
  • Forty healthy young men participated in the study, with those who drank high-flavanol cocoa showing no drop in artery function after two hours of sitting, unlike the group given low-flavanol cocoa.
  • Flavanols are natural compounds linked to better heart health and are found not only in cocoa but also in other common foods such as tea, berries, apples, plums, and nuts.
  • Experts recommend incorporating high-flavanol foods and drinks into one's diet as a straightforward method to lessen the vascular impact of physical inactivity.
