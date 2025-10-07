The eight habits to adopt early for heart health in later age
- A new study has found that adopting eight healthy habits from a young age can significantly reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease later in life.
- Researchers analysed the impact of the American Heart Association's 'Life's Essential 8' factors, which include healthy eating, sleep, physical activity, and nicotine avoidance.
- The other healthy habits are a maintained healthy weight, controlled cholesterol, and managed blood sugar and blood pressure.
- The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, indicated that neglecting these habits could increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke tenfold.
- Professor Donald Lloyd-Jones, a co-author, said that young adults should “focus on their heart health as soon as possible” to achieve longer, healthier lives.