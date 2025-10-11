Warning signs of a heart attack you may not be aware of
- While chest pain is a common indicator, over 800,000 Americans experience heart attacks annually, and many may not recognize less obvious symptoms.
- Persistent and new fatigue can be a sign of a heart attack or underlying heart conditions like coronary artery disease.
- Nausea or indigestion, often reported by women, can be a symptom and may be mistaken for other ailments such as food poisoning.
- Pain from a heart attack is not always in the chest; it can manifest in the shoulders, arms, back, jaw, or abdomen, especially during physical exertion.
- Other warning signs include a sudden, brief cold sweat, indicating the body is under distress, and unusual shortness of breath for the level of activity.