Woman addicted to nasal sprays faces health battle as pharmacists urge caution

  • Charlotte Johnstone, 30, has disclosed a 23-year addiction to nasal sprays, which started when she was a child.
  • Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she explained that the initial 'fresh feeling' from the sprays led to dependency and 'rebound congestion'.
  • Rebound congestion, also known as rhinitis medicamentosa, is the worsening of nasal stuffiness caused by the excessive use of decongestant nasal sprays.
  • New research by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has highlighted the risks associated with the long-term use of these sprays.
  • The RPS study revealed that nearly 60 per cent of individuals are unaware that nasal sprays should not be used for more than seven days to prevent dependency.
