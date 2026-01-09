Woman addicted to nasal sprays faces health battle as pharmacists urge caution
- Charlotte Johnstone, 30, has disclosed a 23-year addiction to nasal sprays, which started when she was a child.
- Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she explained that the initial 'fresh feeling' from the sprays led to dependency and 'rebound congestion'.
- Rebound congestion, also known as rhinitis medicamentosa, is the worsening of nasal stuffiness caused by the excessive use of decongestant nasal sprays.
- New research by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has highlighted the risks associated with the long-term use of these sprays.
- The RPS study revealed that nearly 60 per cent of individuals are unaware that nasal sprays should not be used for more than seven days to prevent dependency.