Tourists face new first-of-its-kind fee at US hotspot

Hawaii will become the first state to hike its tourist lodging tax specifically to help cope with the effects of a changing climate
Hawaii will become the first state to hike its tourist lodging tax specifically to help cope with the effects of a changing climate (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Hawaii is implementing a first-of-its-kind tourism tax specifically designed to address the consequences of climate change.
  • The new “Green Fee,” an additional 0.75% daily room rate tax, is expected to generate nearly $100 million annually for the state.
  • The added fee brings the tax rate on hotels, vacation rentals, and cruises to 11% effective Jan. 1.
  • The funds will be allocated to environmental projects, including replenishing eroding beaches and removing invasive grasses, similar to those that fueled the deadly Maui wildfires.
  • Democratic Governor Josh Green signed the legislation, highlighting the urgent need for Hawaii to build resilience against future disasters as an island chain.
