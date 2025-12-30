Tourists face new first-of-its-kind fee at US hotspot
- Hawaii is implementing a first-of-its-kind tourism tax specifically designed to address the consequences of climate change.
- The new “Green Fee,” an additional 0.75% daily room rate tax, is expected to generate nearly $100 million annually for the state.
- The added fee brings the tax rate on hotels, vacation rentals, and cruises to 11% effective Jan. 1.
- The funds will be allocated to environmental projects, including replenishing eroding beaches and removing invasive grasses, similar to those that fueled the deadly Maui wildfires.
- Democratic Governor Josh Green signed the legislation, highlighting the urgent need for Hawaii to build resilience against future disasters as an island chain.