The nostalgic toy making a big comeback but you can only get it at Walmart
- The iconic Easy-Bake Oven, a children's baking toy first launched in 1963, has been relaunched for the holiday season by Just Play in collaboration with Hasbro.
- The new version features a retro-modern design, colorful "sprinkle lights," a built-in timer, upgraded baking tools, and new flavor mixes, now using a miniature heating element.
- The relaunched toy, which allows children to safely bake treats, is exclusively available at Walmart for $44.97 and has already seen high demand, with reports of selling out.
- Alongside the Easy-Bake Oven, the Freezy-Bake Ice Cream Maker has also returned, allowing children to create frozen treats, retailing at $34.97.
- Both brands are considered cultural touchstones, aiming to inspire imagination and creativity, allowing parents to share a nostalgic experience with their children.