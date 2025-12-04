Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry re-enacts viral Bake Off moment during Colbert appearance

Prince Harry recreates iconic Alison Hammond moment
  • The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.
  • During his appearance, Prince Harry recreated an iconic moment from The Great British Bake Off featuring Alison Hammond.
  • He also featured in a comedy sketch, portraying himself auditioning for the role of a “Christmas prince” in a Hallmark film.
  • Prince Harry and Stephen Colbert lip-synced to a Channel 4 Bake Off clip where Alison Hammond famously misunderstood “bake” as “beg.”
