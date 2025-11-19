Harry and Meghan kiss in sneak peek of Netflix Christmas special
- A new trailer has been released for a festive-themed episode of Meghan's Netflix show, titled "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration".
- The trailer features a moment where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a kiss in their kitchen.
- The special will offer viewers a glimpse inside their Montecito home as the family prepares for the Christmas season.
- Meghan states that the holiday season is about connecting with loved ones, embracing traditions, and making new ones.
- Other scenes in the trailer show Meghan cooking with celebrity guests, engaging in arts and crafts, and picking out a Christmas tree.