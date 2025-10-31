Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning over annual Halloween-related injuries

  • Halloween celebrations present genuine medical hazards, including injuries from pumpkin carving, severe burns from flammable costumes and candles, and accidents caused by ill-fitting outfits.
  • The risk of traffic accidents significantly increases on Halloween, with childhood pedestrian deaths being four times higher in the US due to dark evenings and costumes.
  • Novelty contact lenses pose serious risks, potentially causing eye damage, irritation, and even life-threatening heart infections from bacterial migration.
  • Other dangers include skin irritation and toxic exposure from face paints, dental damage from unapproved fangs, and choking hazards from hard sweets.
  • Consumption-related issues range from increased nut allergy incidents and laxative effects from sugar-free products to hospital admissions for ingesting THC gummies.
