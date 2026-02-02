Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction revealed

Video Player Placeholder
Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction revealed
  • Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony in Pennsylvania.
  • The announcement was met with a mixed reaction of cheers and boos from tens of thousands of attendees who braved single-digit Fahrenheit temperatures at Gobbler’s Knob.
  • Phil's handlers from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club translated his prognostication and confirmed he saw his shadow, signifying a prolonged winter.
  • Due to the extreme cold, the usual tradition of guests taking photos with Phil on stage was cancelled, with attendees instead asked to take selfies facing the stage.
  • The centuries-old tradition, which has grown significantly since the 1993 film "Groundhog Day," is viewed by many as a unifying event that helps break up the winter doldrums.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in