Thousands of ground beef products recalled over contamination concerns

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • CS Beef Packers, LLC, based in Kuna, Idaho, has announced the recall of approximately 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef products.
  • The recall is due to potential contamination with E. coli O145, a bacterium that can cause severe foodborne illness.
  • The affected products, produced on January 14, 2026, include three different ground beef items with specific case codes and the establishment number "EST. 630".
  • The recalled beef was shipped to food distributors in California, Idaho and Oregon for further distribution to foodservice locations.
  • Consumers are advised to dispose of the ground beef immediately or return it for a refund, although no illnesses have been reported to date.
