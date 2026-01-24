Google confirms Gmail filtering issue as users are flooded with warning emails
- Google has confirmed an issue with its email service after Gmail users complained that their mailbox wasn’t working properly.
- Gmail users have reported that promotional emails that are normally sent to a separate folder are flooding their inbox, along with a banner warning them to “be careful with this message.”
- Google addressed the issue in a blog post, writing, “We are experiencing an issue with Gmail beginning on Saturday, 2026-01-24 05:02 US/Pacific. We are aware that some Gmail users are experiencing misclassification of emails in their inbox and additional spam warnings.”
- The statement continued, “We are actively working to resolve the issue. As always, we encourage users to follow standard best practices when engaging with messages from unknown senders.”
- Google said it would provide updates on the issue, which one user labeled “e-mail armageddon.” The glitch came hours after Gmail users were warned about a password breach affecting up to 48 million logins.