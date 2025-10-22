Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The factor that made I’m a Celebrity Star nervous about going on show

GK Barry appears in new Netflix show 'Missing You'
  • Social media star GK Barry, known for her TikTok videos, initially felt nervous about appearing on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here due to her chronic acne.
  • Barry, whose real name is Grace Keeling, feared that viewers of the ITV reality show would judge her skin condition.
  • After the programme, Barry received positive feedback from mothers who thanked her for normalising acne for their teenage daughters.
  • The content creator finished fifth in the competition, an outcome she described as better than I expected despite her initial belief that she would be voted out first.
  • Barry characterised her experience on the show as hell and so much worse than anticipated, citing hunger and tiredness, though she praised her fellow contestants.
