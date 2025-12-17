Why popular Christmas spices are also good for your health
- Common holiday spices such as ginger, cinnamon, cocoa powder and cloves are powerful sources of antioxidants, offering significant health benefits beyond their culinary uses.
- Ginger, a staple in traditional Asian medicine, is rich in antioxidants and compounds like gingerol, which help manage free radicals, reduce inflammation and alleviate nausea and upset stomachs.
- Cinnamon can help reduce inflammation and blood sugar levels, while also providing essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium and zinc, which support immune health.
- Cocoa powder, especially darker varieties with at least 70 percent cocoa, is high in flavonoids, offering protective effects for cardiovascular health and potentially improving cognitive function.
- Cloves possess the highest average antioxidant value among spices, containing eugenol, which provides antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, and may also contribute to better gum health and lower blood pressure.