Recalled pantry staple ‘inadvertently’ shipped to stores in nine states

The recalled cans were shipped to retailers in nine states (file)
The recalled cans were shipped to retailers in nine states (file) (Getty Images)
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning after Genova brand canned tuna, recalled last year, was accidentally shipped to retailers in nine states.
  • A third-party contractor for Tri-Union Seafoods "inadvertently" distributed the tuna, which had been quarantined following a February 2025 recall.
  • The original recall was prompted by defective easy-open pull tab lids, posing a risk of leakage and potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous form of food poisoning.
  • The new recall covers Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack and Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz, identifiable by unique UPCs, can codes, and “best if used by” dates.
  • The tuna was sold at Meijers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin; Giant Foods in Maryland and Virginia; and Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions in California.
