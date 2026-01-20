Recalled pantry staple ‘inadvertently’ shipped to stores in nine states
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning after Genova brand canned tuna, recalled last year, was accidentally shipped to retailers in nine states.
- A third-party contractor for Tri-Union Seafoods "inadvertently" distributed the tuna, which had been quarantined following a February 2025 recall.
- The original recall was prompted by defective easy-open pull tab lids, posing a risk of leakage and potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous form of food poisoning.
- The new recall covers Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack and Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz, identifiable by unique UPCs, can codes, and “best if used by” dates.
- The tuna was sold at Meijers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin; Giant Foods in Maryland and Virginia; and Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions in California.