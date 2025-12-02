Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Genome sequencing helps diagnose rare condition in three-year-old

The parents of three-year-old Nathaniel Clayton say their son’s diagnosis with a rare condition has given them “power” to help him.
The parents of three-year-old Nathaniel Clayton say their son’s diagnosis with a rare condition has given them “power” to help him. (GOSH)
  • A new study has found that advances in whole-genome sequencing are enabling earlier diagnoses for children with rare genetic conditions.
  • The research, published in Genetics in Medicine, indicates that children diagnosed through the NHS's Genomic Medicine Service receive a diagnosis two years earlier on average, at six years old.
  • The family of three-year-old Nathaniel Clayton, diagnosed with the rare neurological condition KIF1A via whole-genome sequencing at Great Ormond Street Hospital, shared how the diagnosis has empowered them.
  • Nathaniel's mother, Marianne de la Roche, stated that a diagnosis provides clarity, aids in advocating for her child, helps with future planning and grants access to specialist care and support.
  • Experts from Great Ormond Street Hospital and the NHS highlighted that earlier diagnoses offer significant benefits, allowing families to access necessary care and treatment sooner, providing hope and crucial answers.
