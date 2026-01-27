Warning to tourists after tech fault closes major airport
- Geneva Airport faced severe disruption and temporary closure on Tuesday due to an Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar failure.
- Thousands of passengers were affected, with numerous inbound flights, including easyJet services from London Gatwick, Birmingham, and Manchester, forced to divert.
- Other flights, such as SAS from Copenhagen and Lufthansa from Frankfurt, returned to their departure points, while some outbound flights were cancelled or significantly delayed.
- The technical issue has since been resolved, and flights were gradually resuming as of late Tuesday morning.
- Travellers are being warned that the airport is operating at reduced capacity with average departure delays of 40 minutes.