Urgent warning over GenAI causing a ‘creative jobs crisis’
- A new report reveals that almost three-quarters of UK musicians believe unregulated generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) threatens their livelihood, with one in three creative jobs at risk.
- The report, 'Brave New World?', highlights that GenAI is causing a 'creative jobs crisis' by replacing human creatives and using their existing work without consent or remuneration.
- Statistics show that 99 per cent of creatives have had their work 'scraped' without permission, and significant numbers of illustrators, photographers, and authors have lost commissions due to GenAI.
- The report calls for government intervention, proposing a 'CLEAR' framework to protect intellectual property, ensure licensing over scraping, and guarantee ethical use of data, accountability, and remuneration.
- The government stated it is engaging with creatives to find a solution that protects human creativity while allowing UK citizens to benefit from AI's transformational advantages.
