Reality TV star reveals she will have baby in 2026

Gemma Collins announces she's having a baby with fiance Rami Hawash
  • Gemma Collins announced she is expecting a baby with fiancé Rami Hawash in 2026.
  • The reality TV star also confirmed that she and Hawash will marry in the coming year.
  • Collins shared the news through a montage of photos and videos from her New Year's Eve celebrations at The Ned hotel in central London.
  • She has previously been open about her fertility struggles, citing an underactive thyroid and PCOS as contributing factors.
  • In her New Year's post, Collins explicitly stated, "Yes I’m getting married this year and yes I'm having a baby."
In full

