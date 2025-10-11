Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you should do if you see wild fungi in your garden

Video Player Placeholder
‘Urban forager’ eats wild mushrooms found in Brighton city parks
  • The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has shifted its view on fungi, now recognising them as integral to a healthy natural system rather than solely as indicators of garden problems.
  • RHS gardens have observed record numbers of fungi this season, attributed to favourable weather conditions including a sunny spring and summer followed by recent wet spells.
  • Significant findings include over 768 species logged at Harlow Carr, a notable increase, and the first UK identification of the rare fungus Spiculoglea inequalis.
  • Fungi perform vital functions in gardens, such as decomposing dead material, nourishing plants and animals, aiding water retention during droughts, and maintaining soil structure in heavy rain.
  • The RHS is actively promoting fungi across its sites and through gardener advice, including a new book, RHS Fungi For Gardeners, to encourage a greater appreciation of their benefits.
