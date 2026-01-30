Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

European airport deploys new tool to help travellers

  • Frankfurt Airport in Germany is the first in the world to trial technology that relays gate information directly into travellers' hearing aids and compatible devices.
  • The airport is using Auracast, a Bluetooth broadcast audio feature, to send automated announcements to passengers at gates A16 and A17 in Terminal 1.
  • This innovation allows boarding calls, changes, and delays to be streamed straight into compatible smartphones, headphones, hearing aids, and assistive listening devices.
  • The new system aims to enhance clarity and confidence for the 1.5 billion people globally with hearing loss, supporting “silent airport concepts” by reducing reliance on loudspeakers.
  • The two-month trial is part of a digital accessibility initiative, with GN Hearing, a pioneer in Auracast hearing aids, collaborating to make travel more inclusive.
