Why a focus app may not help – and what to do instead
- The widespread issue of smartphone addiction and distraction has led to the development of numerous productivity and focus applications.
- Apps such as "Focus Friend" employ gamification and psychological principles, including incentives and reward substitution, to help users maintain concentration.
- Focus Friend features a virtual bean character that knits during focused work, offering digital rewards for staying on task and showing distress if the user becomes distracted.
- Limited research suggests that while gamified focus apps are popular, they may be less effective than simpler methods like switching a phone to grayscale mode.
- Experts say that improving focus ultimately requires diagnosing and addressing internal causes of distraction, rather than solely relying on app downloads.