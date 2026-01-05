Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a focus app may not help – and what to do instead

Focus apps are designed to address smartphone addiction and distraction
Focus apps are designed to address smartphone addiction and distraction (Getty)
  • The widespread issue of smartphone addiction and distraction has led to the development of numerous productivity and focus applications.
  • Apps such as "Focus Friend" employ gamification and psychological principles, including incentives and reward substitution, to help users maintain concentration.
  • Focus Friend features a virtual bean character that knits during focused work, offering digital rewards for staying on task and showing distress if the user becomes distracted.
  • Limited research suggests that while gamified focus apps are popular, they may be less effective than simpler methods like switching a phone to grayscale mode.
  • Experts say that improving focus ultimately requires diagnosing and addressing internal causes of distraction, rather than solely relying on app downloads.
