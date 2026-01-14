Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three factors that dictate an airline’s luggage weight limits

  • Airlines are increasingly adjusting carry-on baggage rules, with Virgin Australia set to implement new domestic limits from February 2026, restricting economy passengers to one 8kg cabin bag plus a personal item.
  • Despite flying the same aircraft type on similar routes, carry-on allowances vary significantly between airlines, causing confusion for passengers.
  • These differing rules stem from factors such as aircraft maximum take-off weight, average passenger weight calculations, and individual airline approvals from aviation regulators.
  • The rise of low-cost carriers and their focus on ancillary revenue, including charges for extra luggage, has driven the shift away from more standardised carry-on policies.
  • Excessive or heavy carry-on baggage poses safety concerns, contributing to flight delays, cabin crew injuries, and potentially hindering emergency evacuations.
