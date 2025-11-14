Flyers stripped of right to cash compensation over flight delays
- The Trump administration has officially scrapped a Biden-era plan to mandate cash compensation for airline passengers experiencing significant flight delays.
- The proposed plan would have required airlines to pay between $200 and $300 for domestic delays of at least three hours, and up to $775 for longer disruptions.
- The US Department of Transportation justified the decision by citing "unnecessary regulatory burdens" and significant costs for airlines.
- Eighteen Democratic senators had previously urged the Trump administration to retain the compensation plan, noting similar rules exist in the EU, Canada, Brazil, and Britain.
- The USDOT is also reviewing other Biden-era regulations, including those on disclosing service fees, defining flight cancellations for refunds, and ticket pricing.