Flyers stripped of right to cash compensation over flight delays

Cancelled flights are seen on a screen at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida on October 30, 2025
Cancelled flights are seen on a screen at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida on October 30, 2025 (MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Trump administration has officially scrapped a Biden-era plan to mandate cash compensation for airline passengers experiencing significant flight delays.
  • The proposed plan would have required airlines to pay between $200 and $300 for domestic delays of at least three hours, and up to $775 for longer disruptions.
  • The US Department of Transportation justified the decision by citing "unnecessary regulatory burdens" and significant costs for airlines.
  • Eighteen Democratic senators had previously urged the Trump administration to retain the compensation plan, noting similar rules exist in the EU, Canada, Brazil, and Britain.
  • The USDOT is also reviewing other Biden-era regulations, including those on disclosing service fees, defining flight cancellations for refunds, and ticket pricing.
