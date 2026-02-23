Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meet Hayley: The 38-year-old crowned Flatpack World Champion

Hayley McAuley completed a bedside table in nine minutes and 33 seconds
Hayley McAuley completed a bedside table in nine minutes and 33 seconds (Sam Frost Photography/PA)
  • Hayley McAuley, a 38-year-old warehouse team leader from Wigan, is the reigning Flatpack World Champion, having won the inaugural competition in May 2025.
  • She secured her title by assembling a two-drawer bedside table in an impressive nine minutes and 33 seconds, earning a gold Allen key trophy.
  • Ms McAuley, who also runs her own business, Hayley’s Flatpack Assembly Service, attributes her exceptional building skills to a lifelong passion for construction, starting from childhood.
  • She is preparing to defend her title at the upcoming competition in London in May, expressing confidence and looking forward to seeing new competitors.
  • Ms McAuley offers advice for flatpack assembly, recommending separating and counting all parts, reading instructions carefully, and avoiding permanent actions until certain.
